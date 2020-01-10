A Democrat State Senator introduced a bill that would ban cellphones for people under the age of 21.

The bill, S 212, would make owning or possessing a cellphone a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year behind bars and a $1,000 fine.

The state lawmaker believes people under the age of 21 are “not mature enough” to use a cellphone and even claimed cellphones are more dangerous than guns.

The bill also claims that many young people are radicalized online.

Even if cellphones were banned, people still have access to computers.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Imagine all the job opportunities for people between the age of 18 and 21 this bill would snuff out.

This Dem lawmaker also believes he has the power to tell adults between 18-21 that they are not allowed to communicate using a cellphone.

Will this insanity finally be enough to wake up Millennials?

The Times Argus reported:

MONTPELIER — A bill has been introduced in the state Senate that would make it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to use or possess a cellphone. “The Internet and social media, accessed primarily through cell phones, are used to radicalize and recruit terrorists, fascists, and other extremists. Cell phones have often been used by mass shooters of younger ages for research on previous shootings,” the bill reads. The bill said the Legislature has concluded those under 21 years old “aren’t mature enough” to possess guns, smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol and the same should apply to cellphone use. The state recently increased the smoking age to 21 and barred those under 21 from buying a gun unless they take a hunter safety course. The bill was introduced by Sen. John Rodgers, D-Essex-Orleans. Rodgers said Wednesday he introduced the bill to make a point. “I have no delusions that it’s going to pass. I wouldn’t probably vote for it myself,” he said. He said he’s a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and the Legislature “seems bent on taking away our Second Amendment rights.” He said, based on the information presented in the bill, a cellphone is much more dangerous than a gun.

