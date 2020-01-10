Speaking Thursday at a raucous campaign rally in Toldeo, Ohio, President Donald Trump told supporters that he did not consult Congress about the strike that killed terrorist military leader Qassem Soleimani because Democrats would have leaked the news to the media, foiling the attack.

“Bernie Sanders, ‘Crazy Bernie,’ has condemned the U.S. military strike on Soleimani, the world’s top terrorist — think of it, the world’s top terrorist — and we’re having people like Nancy Pelosi, that’s a real genius … ‘Nervous Nancy’ … trying to say, ‘how dare you take him out that way!'” Trump said in reference to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“[They’re saying], ‘You should get permission from Congress, you should come in and tell us what you want to do — you should come in and tell us, so that we can call up the fake news that’s back there, and we can leak it,'” continued Trump as the crowd jeered.

The comments came as the House passed a resolution Thursday to limit the president’s authority to take military action against Iran.

Many members of Congress, primarily Democratic, have criticized Trump’s decision to strike and kill Soleimani without congressional approval.

Watch the full segment here in a video provided by The Daily Caller:

[embedded content]

Donald Trump at Toledo, Ohio rally



youtu.be



During the rally, Trump argued that notifying Congress would have been impractical given the “split-second” nature of the event.

“No, we got a call, we heard where [Soleimani] was, we knew the way he was getting there, and we had to make a decision. We didn’t have time to call up Nancy, who is not operating with a full deck,” he said.

“Can you imagine calling ‘Crooked Adam Schiff’?” Trump continued, then portraying a hypothetical event where Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) would delay meeting with the president about the strike before eventually tipping the news to the media.

“They want us to tell them so that they can leak it to their friends at the corrupt media,” Trump reiterated.

Republicans in Congress largely opposed the resolution passed Thursday by the House, and believe it is more symbolic than effective.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called the resolution “meaningless” and said it has “as much force of law as a New Year’s resolution.”