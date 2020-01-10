The virus implicated in a mysterious outbreak of pneumonia in central China is in a class of pathogens that are a growing player in global infectious disease epidemics.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Chinese scientists identified a new type of so-called coronavirus as a possible cause of the outbreak in the city of Wuhan, where 59 people have been sickened, with seven in critical condition.

Chinese health authorities said Saturday that a 61-year-old man has died. There were no infections found among people in close contact with the infected patients, including medical workers, according to the Wuhan health commission. No new cases have been reported since Jan. 3.

Chinese authorities say they have found coronavirus in patients, but haven’t confirmed it as the underlying cause of the illnesses. But virologists and epidemic experts say it is likely.

“None of us were surprised,” said

Michael Osterholm,

director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. “I thought this had a high possibility of being a coronavirus.”

Epidemic Potential

Coronaviruses are jumping increasingly from animals to humans, creating new threats

NL63 (1100s) SARS (2003) 229E (1800s) MERS (2012) OC43 (1800s) Wuhan CoV (2020) HKU1 (unknown)

That is because Wuhan has all the ingredients for a coronavirus outbreak, Dr. Osterholm and other experts say: a big, densely populated city with live animal markets where people and possibly infected pigs, bats or other mammals mingle.

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that infect mostly pigs, cats and other animals. They can also jump from animals to humans, and from one human to another, though Chinese health officials say they haven’t found human-to-human transmission with the Wuhan strain. Outbreaks in recent years have killed thousands of pigs in China.

Seven strains are known to infect humans, including the virus in Wuhan, causing illnesses in the respiratory tract. Four of those strains cause common colds. Two others, by contrast, rank among the deadliest of human infections: severe acute respiratory syndrome, known as SARS, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS.

Named for crown-like spikes on their surfaces, coronaviruses mutate rapidly, essentially making mistakes easily as they copy their genome to produce offspring.

“They can recombine with incredibly high efficiency,” said

Ralph Baric,

a coronavirus expert and professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina. Two or three coronaviruses in the same cell can mix and produce new offspring viruses quickly, he said.

The reservoir, or natural home, of the coronavirus is believed to be in bats. But the virus jumps easily from one host to another, evolving as it moves. Investigators searching for the source of the SARS virus first found it in civet cats, an animal often eaten in the region of southern China where humans first were infected. Later, they traced it to bats found at the same markets where the civet cats were sold.

New, more severe human coronaviruses are emerging at an accelerating pace. Since 2002, three new types of coronavirus have emerged: SARS, MERS, and now this new one in Wuhan.

A health surveillance officer monitored passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International airport on Jan. 4.





Photo:



Andy Wong/Associated Press





SARS changed the game for virologists as the first coronavirus that was deadly to humans. Before that, it was known as a virus causing common colds. MERS is even deadlier. It also infects people on a continuing basis, unlike SARS, which disappeared after causing one epidemic that shook up global public health.

The new Wuhan virus appears milder. While some people are severely ill, no deaths have been reported.

More new human coronaviruses are likely to emerge, said

Peter Daszak,

president of EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S. organization that identifies and researches emerging viruses around the world, including tracing SARS and MERS to bats. “Our ecology is changing,” he said. “We’re exposed more to animal pathogens.”

Coronaviruses are “well poised to take advantage of a more densely populated planet with integrated farm methods that bring large numbers of animals together to feed populations,” said Dr. Baric.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS How has the outbreak in China affected your travel plans? Join the conversation below.

Populations are aging, too, and coronavirus causes more severe illnesses in people over age 65.

Researchers have traced about 100 or more SARS-related coronaviruses circulating in bats in China, Dr. Daszak said. Some can infect humans, lab experiments show, he said. The Wuhan strain is similar to bat coronaviruses that led to SARS, scientists say.

One question is whether the Wuhan strain will recede, like SARS, or continue to cause outbreaks, like MERS, Dr. Osterholm said.

Newsletter Sign-up [embedded content]

The Wuhan outbreak demonstrates how urgent the need is for drugs to treat emerging coronaviruses, said

Timothy Sheahan,

an assistant professor of epidemiology at UNC’s Gillings School of Global Public Health. In a paper published Friday in Nature Communications, he and colleagues showed that an antiviral drug by

Gilead Sciences Inc.,

remdesivir, lessened lung disease from MERS in mice. He hopes to study the effects of the drug on the new Wuhan strain. The same drug has been given to people with Ebola, and reduced the severity of their disease, though not as much as two other therapies.

“We have a new coronavirus emerging every 10 years,” Dr. Sheahan said. “As we come into contact with animals that we didn’t come into contact with before, I think we’re going to see this more and more often.”

Write to Betsy McKay at betsy.mckay@wsj.com