A Democrat lawmaker in Vermont introduced a bill that would ban the use of cell phones for anyone under 21, although he said the legislation won’t likely pass — and he might not even vote for it.

According to the Barre Montpelier Times Argus, state Sen. John Rodgers’ bill would punish offenders with up to one year in jail and a fine of $1,000.

“The internet and social media, accessed primarily through cell phones, are used to radicalize and recruit terrorists, fascists, and other extremists. Cell phones ofteen have been used by mass shooters of younger ages for research on previous shootings,” the bill reads, adding that people under 21 “aren’t mature enough” to use firearms, smoke, drink, or use cell phones.

Rodgers said, “I have no delusions that it’s going to pass. I wouldn’t probably vote for it myself.”

The bill is aimed at making a point, the Times Argus reported, amid the growing trend of distracted driving with the use of cell phones, along with cyberbullying and other issues.

A study released last April, for example, concluded that people who are addicted to their cell phones are the new drunk drivers. A report last month indicated there is a rising wave of smartphone-related injuries happening across the U.S.