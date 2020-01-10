A waitress plans to pay it forward after she got the biggest tip she had ever seen Tuesday at a restaurant in Sacramento, California.

When Kathleen Moreno served a small table of customers at the Wildwood Kitchen and Bar in the Pavilions, she had no idea what was about to happen, according to KCRA.

The group’s bill came out to nearly $165, but when Moreno got the check back after a woman at the table signed the receipt, she did a double-take.

“When she wrote the tip, I thought she just wrote that the total was $200. And then I looked closer — and there was an extra zero. I couldn’t stop shaking for about 30 minutes to an hour.”

The young waitress, who works two jobs to afford tuition at the American River College culinary school, said she had never met the people at the table before.

“She paid it forward to me, she didn’t have to do that,” Moreno commented, adding that she planned to use a portion of the money to have her car repaired and would donate some to help victims of the Australian bushfires.

The fires that have raged since September have covered about 17.3 million acres. That is about 400 times the size of Washington, DC, according to the Daily Mail Australia:

The report continued:

At least 25 people are dead, almost 2,000 homes have been destroyed and a multi-billion dollar hole has been sunk in the economy by the devastating bushfires raging across Australia. … At least 20 people have been killed by bushfires in NSW since October, with three dead in South Australia and two in Victoria.

However, the young woman said she hoped her contribution would be a help to those who have lost so much due to the devastating wildfires.

“I’m a firm believer in karma. What you put into the world is what you get back,” she concluded.