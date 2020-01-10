‘You know I think we all know that 2020 election is not just about the next 4 years, not just about the next 8 years’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Milford, N.H., Friday:
WARREN: “So I want to thank you all for being here. You know, I think we all know that 2020 election is not just about the next 4 years, not just about the next 8 years. The 2020 election may well be about the survival of our planet, so thank you for being here. Thank you for being part of this fight.”
