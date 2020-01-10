Recently, documentary filmmaker and tongue-in-cheek former 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate Ami Horowitz hit the ground running in Brooklyn to highlight the increasingly unavoidable anti-Semitism epidemic currently plaguing New York City. Horowitz published a video last Sunday entitled, “Anti-Semitism Grows in Brooklyn.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

In the video, Horowitz approaches various Brooklyn denizens and asks them whether they believe New York City has an anti-Semitism problem.

“Video journalist Ami Horowitz recently spent two hours on the streets of Brooklyn asking black men and women why Jews are being attacked in New York,” the Jewish Press reported. “We believe the video important for several reasons and therefore are sharing the transcript of it below … .”

Because The Daily Wire agrees with the Jewish Press as to the importance of this brief documentary film, The Daily Wire is also sharing a nearly full transcript of the interview portions of Horowitz’s video. Hat tip to the Jewish Press:

Horowitz: What’s going on? What do you think is going on here? Respondent #1: Know what I think is going on? Because it seems like — I’m not being a racist or anti-Semitic — but it seem like the Jewish people own all the buildings out here, and they own everything, and they’re not sharing nothing. Respondent #2: They own everything down here. They comin’ over here and they takin’ over, but they’re not bringing it back to us. See, they kickin’ us out. Respondent #1: And I don’t want to go back to World War II with Hitler and all of that, but it seem like they own all the property, and we don’t, they don’t even try to help us. Respondent #3: We’re not sayin’ that it’s right, but they tryin’ to take over our buildings, and so they tryin’ to make everything more expensive for us. Respondent #4: The Jewish is known to be rich for Brooklyn. So, you know, of course … Horowitz: So is that a reason why you think the attacks are happening? Respondent #4: That is why the attacks are happening. Respondent #1: The “haves” and “have-nots.” Respondent #5: That doesn’t mean that’s the majority thought over here. … Not everybody in this neighborhood has a problem with Jews. I really think you’re insulting African-Americans by being in this neighborhood and asking that question. Respondent #6: The blacks are doing this to the Jews just to get by. It’s not right. It’s not right. Respondent #7: I taught my children love. Love conquers all. … They controllin’ all the jobs, economic growth in the community. Respondent #3: [They’re] comin’ from their country into our country and they tryin’ to change up our country to how they live. Respondent #8: They’re gonna get money from here, and they’re gonna send it home to their country. Horowitz: Which, which country? Not … Respondent #8: Not in the United States. Horowitz: That’s not their country. Respondent #8: No. Horowitz: So do you think the Jews here are not really American? Respondent #8: They not. Horowitz: So black people would have reason to attack Jews? Respondent #9: I wouldn’t say they have reason to, but it is understandable ‘cause everybody takin’ from us.

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz penned a potent recent piece about how the leftist governments of New York City and New York state are allowing anti-Semitism to fester there.

“I used to write about Europeans and their apathetic attitudes ­toward the Jew-hatred around them,” Markowicz wrote. “Synagogues torched, Jews beaten — just another day on the Continent. But now the demon is here, in America. Worse, it’s stalking Jews with increasing regularity in New York City, my city, home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel.”

“In 2020, I don’t want to read ­another column like this one,” Markowicz continued. “All Jews want is to live our lives in safety. To ensure that, [New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio] will have to stop using the violence against us to fight his invisible political foes. De Blasio’s ideology has led to apathy, which, in turn, has resulted in injured Jews in our city.”

In a Daily Wire op-ed following the recent horrific machete attack in Monsey, New York, I called for American Jews to train and arm themselves en masse:

It is wholly appropriate for us to demand concrete action, and not mere grandstanding, from those politicians who have allowed this despicable resurgence of the world’s oldest bigotry to fester under their watch. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio should both be thoroughly ashamed of themselves for their tepid responses, to-date, for what is rapidly metastasizing into a full-blown epidemic. But ultimately, the imperative is on each individual Jew to be the guardian of his/her own security. Why on Earth would Jews, the most systemically persecuted group of humans to have ever lived, delegate responsibility for their own lives to third-party actors?