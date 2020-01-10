GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) — a steadfast supporter of President Donald Trump — was one of only three Republicans to vote for the

War Powers Resolution that passed in the House of Representatives on Thursday, despite the president’s opposition to the measure.

Gaetz argued in support of the resolution on the House floor before the vote, and later expanded on his reasoning in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

What are the details?

In his floor speech, Gaetz reminded his colleagues of his consistent record of defending President Trump before explaining, “This resolution offers no criticism of the president — no critique. It doesn’t criticize the president’s attack on Soleimani. Matter of fact, this resolution doesn’t even say Soleimani’s name it.”

“I represent more troops than any other member of this body,” Gaetz told the lower chamber. “I buried one of them earlier today at Arlington.”

“If our servicemembers have the courage to fight and die in these wars, Congress ought to have the courage to vote for or against them.”



House Democrats introduced the War Powers Resolution as way to limit President Trump’s authority to wage war against Iran after he ordered an air strike that killed Iranian general and known terrorist Qassem Soleimani. President Trump called for all House Republicans to vote against the measure, leading Carlson to ask Gaetz why he — as such a strong ally of the president — decided to vote in favor of the resolution.

Gaetz told Carlson the resolution did not target President Trump specifically. “But it did say that if any president wants to drag our nation into another forever Middle East war, that they require the approval of the United States Congress,” Gaetz said. “That’s something that I deeply believe, and I think it’s something the president deeply believes.”



Anything else?

The other two Republicans to vote for the War Powers Resolution were Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Francis Rooney (Fla.).