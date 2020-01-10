While speaking at a climate change rally on Friday, award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix targeted the meat and dairy industries for being “the third leading cause of climate change.”

Standing alongside controversial activist and actress Jane Fonda, who organized the event, Phoenix took to the mic to blast the industries while nonetheless admitting his role in an expanding carbon footprint. For example, Phoenix had to fly a plane to the rally, something the actor suggested was out of his control.

“Something, I think, isn’t often times talked about in the environmental movement, or the conversation about climate change, is that the meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change,” started the “Joker” actor, fresh off his Golden Globes win.

“And, um, I think sometimes we think, what can we do in this fight against climate change, and there’s something that you can do today, right now, and tomorrow by making a choice what you consume,” he continued.

“I struggle so much with what I can do at times,” Phoenix added. “There are things that I can’t avoid — I flew a plane out here today, or last night, rather. But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits.”

“So I just wanna urge all of you to join me in that,” closed the actor.

During his Golden Globes award acceptance speech on Sunday, Phoenix also zeroed in on climate change, taking a jab at Hollywood for its collective hypocrisy on the issue.

“It’s really nice that so many people come up and sent their well wishes, but we have to do more than that, right?” Phoenix said, referring to the fires in Australia. “I have not always been a virtuous man. I’m learning so much — so many of you in this room have given me multiple opportunities to get it right.”

As reported by The Daily Wire earlier this week, dozens of alleged arsonists have been arrested in connection to the raging fires in Australia, reportedly setting at least 100 fires.

“It’s great to vote but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives,” he continued. “I hope that we can do that — we don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs sometimes or back, please.”

“I’ll try to do better and I hope you will too,” he added.

Earlier in the speech, as noted by Variety, Phoenix “lauded the Globes for switching to a vegan meal for the ceremony, thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press for ‘recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. It’s a very bold move, making tonight plant-based.’”

Phoenix’s stand against meat and dairy has long been a cause of PETA. “If you’re concerned about the creepy marketing, environmental damage, health risks, economic problems, or ethical issues that plague the meat industry, you can take action immediately,” the extreme animal activist group says on its website. “Make a choice to buy less meat (including fish) and fewer eggs and dairy products — or better yet, give them up completely. It’s one of the most powerful things that you can do.”