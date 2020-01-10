Report: DOJ’s Probe Of Clintons Ends With A Whimper

Megyn Kelly And Other Fox News Sexual Harassment Accusers Speak Following ‘Bombshell’ Movie. Here’s What They Had To Say.

Geraldo Rivera Accuses Dan Bongino Of ‘Gutter Surfing’ In Testy Exchange Over Iran

‘Safer Than Your Typical American’: Tucker Carlson Exposes The Transgender Murder ‘Epidemic’

‘You Little Pencil Neck’: Trump Criticizes Adam Schiff At Toledo, Ohio Rally

Exclusive: Kimberly Guilfoyle Talks About Her Upbringing, Breaking Into TV News And Trump Campaign

December Jobs Report: 145,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment At 3.5%

Vermont Bill Would Ban Cell Phone Use For Anyone Under 21

Leonardo DiCaprio Rescues Man In The Ocean With His Yacht

Report: No One On ‘The View’ Is Talking To Meghan McCain

Pompeo: ‘Fantasy To Think’ Iran Nuclear Deal Helped US

Gardner Minshew Goes Duck Hunting During Road Trip Across America

Maggie Haberman, Ana Navarro And Shaun King Among A Massive List Of Activist Journalists Named On Covington’s Lawsuit

Kevin McCarthy: Pelosi Is ‘Lying To The American Public’ About War Powers Resolution

‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ Won’t Be On FX Until After The 2020 Election

Democrat Max Rose Draws Red Line At Soleimani, Won’t Support New War Powers Resolution

Alan Dershowitz On Epstein, Impeachment, And Clearing His Name In The Era Of #MeToo

Trump Critics Blame Him For Iran Reportedly Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane

Neil Patel: Trump’s Handling Of Iran Deserves Praise

House Passes War Powers Resolution Limiting Trump’s Military Action Against Iran

The Supreme Court Should Step In To Rule This Impeachment Unconstitutional

Dark Money Has Bolstered Bernie’s Campaign From The Start