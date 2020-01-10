Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) took a swipe at fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) on Thursday’s episode of “America with Eric Bolling,” saying the South Carolina congressman doesn’t know his history or the Constitution, and believes that the president of the United States has ‘unlimited power’ to declare war without congressional approval.

“There are people in this country — let’s say Lindsey Graham — who believe that the commander in chief has unlimited power, that the Constitution just gave him that power to do whatever he wants,” Paul told Eric Bolling.

Paul was responding to Graham’s criticism on Wednesday regarding how war powers are allocated to the commander in chief and legislative branch. Read more on this here.

In this video clip, Rand said he thinks President Donald Trump is the “best president of his lifetime,” ranking up there with Ronald Reagan, but stood by his defense of “the checks and balances” between Congress and the president.

He went on to explain his support of the “War Powers Act” — a resolution from Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine (Va.) to restrict the president’s power to take additional military action without congressional approval.

“If you look at what the Constitution and our Founding Fathers said, they were very explicit when they took the war-making power and gave it to Congress. They took it away from the president,” Paul said. “So, when I go to the floor to discuss this War Powers Act, it won’t be, for me, a session of bashing Trump. I will begin with Truman, LBJ, Obama, and all the host of presidents who have said that Congress doesn’t matter. Congress needs to matter. For me, it’s more of an intellectual debate over war-making power.””

