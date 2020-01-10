White House spokesman Hogan Gidley came under fire from Democrats on Friday after tweeting that critics of President TrumpDonald John TrumpProfessor fired for Facebook post suggesting Iran should tweet out list of American cultural sites to threaten NY judge denies Trump request to dismiss lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll Rep. Omar: ‘War trauma never leaves you’ MORE didn’t raise concerns about “imminent attacks” when former President Obama ordered military operations against senior al Qaeda leaders.

Trump has come under scrutiny for his justification of last week’s drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran Understanding and responding to China’s brutal Xinjiang campaign MORE on Friday said intelligence suggested that Soleimani had been plotting a “large-scale” attack that threatened U.S. embassies, but he acknowledged that the administration did not know when or where the attack would occur, prompting more criticism about whether it was imminent.

Gidley later tweeted that Democrats were not interested in debating imminent attacks during the Obama administration.

“Soleimani was, in fact, planning ‘imminent attacks,’” he tweeted. “While Democrats and the media quibble over its definition, quick point: When Obama killed bin Laden, al-Awlaki and Gaddafi, without Congressional approval, there were NO ‘imminent attacks’ and Democrats did not ask or care.”

Several Democratic lawmakers and Obama’s national security spokesman quickly responded to Gidley’s tweet by pointing out that a 2001 congressional authorization legislation allowed the U.S. military to target senior al Qaeda leaders such as Anwar al-Awlaki and Osama bin Laden.

“Whether you support those actions or not, Congress did authorize, in 2001, the use of military force against al-Qaeda,” tweeted Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.). “Saying they did not is a lie.”

They also pointed out that Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi was killed by Libyan protesters, not by Obama, during the Arab Spring in 2011.

“Like, just do a google search, man,” tweeted Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyHouse chairman walks back comments urging Pelosi to send impeachment articles to Senate The Hill’s Morning Report – Deescalation: US-Iran conflict eases Overnight Defense: Iran crisis eases as Trump says Tehran ‘standing down’ | Dems unconvinced on evidence behind Soleimani strike | House sets Thursday vote on Iran war powers MORE (D-Conn.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Soleimani is believed to have been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and their allies in the Middle East, but many lawmakers emerged from classified briefings this week saying senior administration officials did not adequately make the case that he was an imminent threat. That criticism came mostly from Democrats but also from a handful of Senate Republicans, such as Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeThe lawmakers who bucked their parties on the war powers resolution House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran Democratic lawmaker says Trump ‘doesn’t have full command’ on Iran MORE (Utah) and Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulThe lawmakers who bucked their parties on the war powers resolution House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran Democratic lawmaker says Trump ‘doesn’t have full command’ on Iran MORE (Ky.).

Gidley later sought to debate his critics. He also claimed that he meant the Obama administration had taken credit for Gaddafi’s death.

“Emails (the ones Hillary didn’t delete) showed her advisers urged her to own it,” Gidley tweeted. “Obama’s authorization of a bombing campaign and his Administration’s assistance in the overthrow of the Libyan government led to Gaddafi’s death…everyone knows this. We all saw how he died.”

