An irate protester accused Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) of supporting terrorists during her presidential town hall event in Dover, New Hampshire.

The man barged in on the town hall event and started screaming at Warren.

“You’re siding with ISIS! You’re siding with Iran!” he yelled.

“Why are you siding with terrorists!? Why are you siding with terrorists for?! My grandfather died in World War 2,” he continued, as the audience began to boo him.

“You’re a fraud! Disgusting! Green New Deal, this liar!” he added, and identified himself as a pastor.

“No, no,” said Warren to her audience. “This is a man who’s deeply upset. It’s alright.”

The man appeared to be referring to Warren’s criticism of President Donald Trump and his decision to approve a drone strike that killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

Eventually Warren addressed the protester and asked him to leave the event.

“It’s time for you to leave,” she said.

After the event, Warren told reporters it wasn’t worth addressing the man’s objections.

“I think getting into a shouting match with a man who’s so clearly disturbed is not helpful to him, and not helpful to anyone,” she said.

Dennis Vienneau, a voter attending the rally, said that he thought she needed to calm down because she appeared too angry.

Warren has seen a precipitous drop in support in recent polling, leading many to speculate that she is heading towards exiting the presidential race.

Here’s the video of the encounter:

