Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will keep his massive campaign organization together through the general election in November even if he fails to win the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination, NBC News is reporting.

The news network attributed the information to campaign officials.

A Bloomberg campaign team of some 500 staffers would be redirected to help the eventual nominee, according to NBC. The staffers include those already in key battleground states like Florida, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“Mike Bloomberg is either going to be the nominee or the most important person supporting the Democratic nominee for president,” said Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s campaign manager. “He is dedicated to getting [President Donald] Trump out of the White House.”

In the event Bloomberg is unsuccessful in his bid for the nomination, his staffers will not work directly for the nominee since it would make up an in-kind contribution by Bloomberg.

An independent funding vehicle supported by Bloomberg would pay the staff.

Democrats have struggled to compete with the digital operation put together by Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale, NBC News noted. But officials say a digital company started by Bloomberg that is responsible for his $100 million online ad campaign will be retained through Election Day to help the eventual nominee.

NBC News noted the plans by Bloomberg are designed to demonstrate that he is a team player for Democrats in their quest to beat Trump.