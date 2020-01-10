A protester interrupted Elizabeth Warren’s ‘rally’ in Dover, New Hampshire on Friday.

“My grandfather fought in WW2! You’re siding with ISIS! You’re siding with Iran! Why are you siding with terrorists? You’re a fraud!’ the man screamed. “Disgusting!”

2020 Dem candidate Elizabeth Warren was frightened into silence as the man screamed at her.

Warren then said, “This is a man who is deeply upset, it’s alright. It’s time for you to leave.”

The crowd of a couple dozen low energy liberals began to chant “Warren! Warren!”

Elizabeth Warren attacked President Trump for ordering a drone strike that killed top Iran leader and terrorist Qassam Soleimani, calling his decision “reckless.”

WATCH:

Must Watch: Man Crashes Elizabeth Warren Rally pic.twitter.com/1z4q6U9ghG — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) January 11, 2020

The post “You’re Siding With Iran! You’re a Fraud!” Screaming Protester Crashes Elizabeth Warren Rally (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.