A convoy of U.S. troops was hit by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s province of Kandahar on Saturday, AP reported, citing unidentified NATO and local officials.

Two U.S. troops were killed and two injured when the explosive device hit the military vehicle, military officials said. The Taliban earlier claimed responsibility for the attack through its spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi.

After the incident, foreign troops cordoned off the area, keeping Afghan forces away, Reuters reported earlier.

The attack came less than a week after John R. Bass, the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, left his post.

“My earnest hope is for leaders and citizens across this country to find strength in unity, put aside their differences, and work together to negotiate a political settlement with the Taliban,” Bass said Jan. 6 on Twitter in announcing his departure.

On Dec. 31 the Taliban rejected calls for a nationwide cease-fire proposed by the U.S. government, hours after the militant group killed at least 14 Afghan soldiers.