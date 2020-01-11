Chris Wray

President Trump called out FBI Director Christopher Wray on Saturday morning for his weak response to FISA abuse and the illegal spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

FBI Director Chris Wray announced that the FBI’s response to the agency’s FISA Abuse and the criminal spying on the Trump campaign will result in extra training.

He sent out out a training video.

And no one will be disciplined for the criminal acts.

This is unacceptable!

President Trump called out Wray and asked him if any of the “dirty cops” are going to pay the price for the fraud they committed.

TRUMP: “FBI Director apologizes for FISA Errors (of which there were far to many to be a coincidence!).” @FoxNews Chris, what about all of the lives that were ruined because of the so-called “errors?” Are these “dirty cops” going to pay a big price for the fraud they committed?

Even worse, Judge Boasberg, the presiding FISA judge who was appointed by Obama announced in an order that he has appointed Obama-era national security leader at the DOJ David S. Kris as amicus counsel to review the reforms the FBI will be making to its FISA application process.

Here’s a few tweets from David Kris where he defending the illegal spying on Trump’s campaign and called the Deep State coup a ‘conspiracy theory.’

First, the report repudiates the claims of a coup and related deep-state conspiracies in the FBI as advanced by President Trump and his supporters. 2/9 — David Kris (@DavidKris) December 9, 2019

In particular, the investigations: * had an authorized purpose and proper predication;

* were not based on political bias or improperly on free speech;

* properly began with less intrusive techniques before graduating to more. 4/9 — David Kris (@DavidKris) December 9, 2019

