Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of migrants that included Bangladeshi, Chinese, and Haitian nationals. They also arrested a member of the MS-13 gang and a wounded Mexican cartel gunman who fled across the border.

Agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector apprehended multiple illegal aliens from various nations during a 24-hour period on January 9, according to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. The foreign nationals included five Chinese, three Bangladeshi, five Haitians, and a cartel member who was wounded in a gun battle with Mexican state police. In total, the agents apprehended 107 illegal aliens during the period.

Last night in Del Rio Sector..Our Agents arrested 1 Mexican cartel member with multiple gunshot wounds, 5 Chinese, 3 Bangladeshi and 5 Haitians, apprehended 107 individuals and seized 90 pounds of narcotics. Just another night in the life of an agent in Del Rio Honor First! #USBP pic.twitter.com/9yycx8FXgb — Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz (@USBPChiefDRT) January 10, 2020

Following a shootout near Guerrero, Coahuila, that left eight Los Zetas cartel gunmen dead, Border Patrol agents working near Carrizo Springs, Texas, apprehended a wounded gunman who illegally crossed the border to escape Mexican authorities, Breitbart Texas reported. The agents provided medical assistance and then transported the man to a hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

“These multiple events marked just one busy day in Del Rio Sector,” said Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “I would like to thank the agents who worked with each other and our law enforcement partners to bring each of these events to a safe and successful resolution.”

In addition to these illegal aliens, Eagle Pass Station agents arrested a previously deported MS-13 gang member with a violent criminal history. The arrest occurred on January 3 when 43-year-old Jose Guadalupe Cantarero Reyes, a Honduran national, illegally re-entered the U.S. near a populated area. Records show the Honduran man has a conviction from a Fort Worth, Texas, court for family violence assault causing bodily injury in 2008, officials reported. Immigration officers deported the man in 2011.

“MS-13 members are dangerous individuals and thrive on creating chaos,” Chief Patrol Ortiz said in a written statement. “Thanks to the hard work and vigilance of our agents, we were able to arrest this individual before he could infiltrate our communities.”

