A recent poll shows former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenKlobuchar releases names of bundlers Poll: Sanders takes lead in Iowa less than a month before vote Incumbency’s advantage could trump Democrats in 2020 MORE (D) is the favored candidate among black voters by a wide margin.

According to the latest Washington Post/Ipsos national poll, 48 percent of Black voters who are likely to vote for a Democrat picked Biden as their top candidate.

Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHill.TV’s Saagar Enjeti: ‘Woke cultural left’ could complicate Sanders’s economic message Klobuchar releases names of bundlers On The Money: Economy adds 145K jobs, meeting expectations | Dow briefly surpasses 29,000 for first time | Poll finds majority back tax hike for richest Americans MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHill.TV’s Saagar Enjeti: ‘Woke cultural left’ could complicate Sanders’s economic message Klobuchar releases names of bundlers On The Money: Economy adds 145K jobs, meeting expectations | Dow briefly surpasses 29,000 for first time | Poll finds majority back tax hike for richest Americans MORE (D-Mass.) are a distant second and third, with 20 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s hardly a surprise that Vice President Biden has such a large lead,” Clifford Young, president of Ipsos Public Affairs, said.

“Our polling found that more than six in 10 African Americans believe the next president should continue to build on President Obama’s policies, and Biden’s campaign has promised to do exactly that,” he explained.

This isn’t surprising, as various state-specific polls have churned out similar results throughout the primary race so far.

The numbers suggest that Biden will do well in South Carolina, a state that has a large Black population.

However, the race is much closer in states with larger white populations, such as Iowa and New Hampshire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The online poll was conducted Jan. 2-8 and surveyed a random national sample of 1,088 non-Hispanic Black adults over the age of 18. Overall, the poll has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.5 percentage points, and a four-point margin of error for the sample of 769 Democratic-leaning voters.