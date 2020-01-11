Numerous videos of protests in Iran over the government shootdown of a passenger jet over Tehran that killed 176 people have been posted online Saturday. Translations posted with the video say the protesters are demanding the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The protesters were also heard to be chanting, “Our enemy is here, they tell us lie by saying it is America.”

Sharif university is a well known university in the world, 14 top genius grad. students of this university were in Ukraine Airplabe. Ppl are gathered in front of sharif university and chanting “ our enemy is here, they( regime) telling us lie by saying it is America.” 1.11.2020 https://t.co/a1rdMvgmQE — Sara (@saraghavamian) January 11, 2020

#BREAKING Now in Tehran, Iranian students from the best universities of Iran- Amirkabir University of Technology, Sharif University of Technology & Tehran University, are protesting against Iran Islamic regime following #PS752Scandal. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/C1dfk0dmN7 — آیت‌الله بونوبو (@ayatollahbonobo) January 11, 2020

Protests are reported in Tehran’s Sharif University as well. Students are chanting : “Khamenei have some shame! Get your hands off our country”. Iranians are furious with the regime after it shot down a civilian aircraft due to recklessness that claimed more than 176 lives pic.twitter.com/cIc9pX9Ntm — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 11, 2020

They rallied in front of Sharif University and demanded Khamenei’s resignation.#IranProtests https://t.co/2DFObrouGn — منتقد 🏴‍☠️ (@Montaghed_) January 11, 2020

Students at Tehran’s Sharif University chant, “Mullahs MUST get lost”! This comes after the regime admitted to downing flight #PS752 that killed 176 people. A number of the victims were Sharif Uni. alumni. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/TMweI34tlW — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) January 11, 2020

🛑Breaking News🛑 Sharif University, Tehran, January 11th 2019. Students/people chanting Death To Dictator#IranProtests#IranPlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/QlKJBs317J — باید رفت….. People united will never be defeated (@Ali_Az_Abadan) January 11, 2020

How about this one? Regime apologists, what do you have to coverup this one? Today, Sharif University. They chant “Our shame our shame, our scoundrel leader”. #IranProtests #IranTruth https://t.co/Ob61lGDvBB — IranBehtar (@BehtarIran) January 11, 2020

Young women chanting against the Supreme Leader on the streets of Iran “Khamenei shame on you, let go of our country”

Is the MSM hearing this? (via the MEK in Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology) CC @realDonaldTrump @USAmbUN @statedeptspox#IranProtests #UkrainePlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/6ueLa0I4wV — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 11, 2020

Do you hear this?! They chant: “Khamenei is a murderer, his regime is void.”

We want #IranRegimeChange, nothing short of that. #IranProtests #IranTruth https://t.co/id44pYiimJ — IranBehtar (@BehtarIran) January 11, 2020

Demonstration of Sharif and Amir Kabir University students and students’ departure from Tehran to Tehran

Student slogans: We did not kill to compromise praising the killer leader#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/1wJ4aIVAXk — Rostami (@Rostami4101) January 11, 2020

UPDATES SOON.

The post BREAKING: PROTESTERS RISE UP AGAINST IRANIAN REGIME — VIDEOS: Protesters Chant, “Death to Dictator!” and “Our Enemy Is Here, They Telling Us Lie by Saying it Is America.” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.