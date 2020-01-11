https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/videos-protesters-in-iran-demand-khamenei-resignation-over-government-shootdown-of-passenger-jet-chant-our-enemy-is-here-they-telling-us-lie-by-saying-it-is-america/

Numerous videos of protests in Iran over the government shootdown of a passenger jet over Tehran that killed 176 people have been posted online Saturday. Translations posted with the video say the protesters are demanding the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The protesters were also heard to be chanting, “Our enemy is here, they tell us lie by saying it is America.”

UPDATES SOON.

