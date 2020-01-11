Britain’s ambassador to Iran, Robert Macaire, was arrested on Saturday in Tehran, briefly detained, and then released.

Sky News journalist Haynes reported from Kiev, Ukraine, that according to her sources Mr Macaire “was arrested, briefly, and then released”.

The British embassy in Tehran has reduced staff levels but the ambassador and his team are still in the country. Ambassador Macaire has been in post since March 2018.

The Mirror reports that Iranian media Tasnim News Agency claimed that the 53-year-old diplomat had been accused of inciting protesters and was arrested outside of Amir Akabir University. Iranian media claimed he was detained for several hours before being released.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the reports, releasing a strong statement, saying: “The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law.

“The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forward.”

The arrest came amidst protests in the Iranian capital after the country’s Revolutionary Guard admitted it had “unintentionally” shot down a commercial Ukrainian aeroplane, killing 176 passengers and crew. Three of the victims were British.

