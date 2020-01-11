On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks predicted a “pretty clean and pretty quick” impeachment trial without witnesses, partially because he believes “a lot of Democrats secretly would like to get this over with.”

Brooks stated, “I expect it to be quick. Mitch McConnell seems to be wanting it to be quick. I suspect a lot of Democrats secretly would like to get this over with. And so, I suspect pretty clean and pretty quick.”

Brooks also responded to a question on whether he thinks there will be witnesses by saying, “I suspect not.”

