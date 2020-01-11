On Friday’s “McLaughlin Group,” Chicago Tribune columnist Clarence Page stated that the enthusiasm for former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s testimony before the Senate’s impeachment trial has faded and people are already “looking ahead to Iowa and the primaries.”

Page said, “I’ve seen enthusiasm for hearing Bolton’s testimony kind of fade as days go by. Because — and this is kind of a repeat of what we’ve seen before, with the Mueller report, and other investigations that have gone on, that they haven’t resulted in that big jackpot that one side or the other was hoping for. And so, now people are really looking ahead to Iowa and the primaries.”

