Game show “Jeopardy” was sharply criticized Friday evening after the answer to a question identified a famous church in Bethlehem as being located in Israel.

The final question of the night’s first round came under the category, “Where’s that Church?” The clue stated, “Built in the 300s A.D., the Church of the Nativity.”

Contestant Katie Needle first answered, telling host Alex Trebek, “What is Palestine?” But Trebek told Needle her answer was incorrect. Contestant Jack McGuire then followed up, telling Trebek, “What is Israel?” McGuire’s answer was the correct answer, Trebek declared.

In response, “Jeopardy” was slammed on social media because Bethlehem, the city where the Church of the Nativity is located, is technically under control of the Palestinian Authority.

Indeed, both the Church of the Nativity and the city of Bethlehem are under the direct control of the Palestinian Authority since the signing of the Oslo II Accords in 1995. However, Israel maintains total control over access points to popular tourist areas in the West Bank, including Bethlehem.