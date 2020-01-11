More than 40 years ago Clackamas County, Oregon, officials granted the Faith on Hill church permission to build a wing on their building for their Christian education programs.

Now county officials say that having a small, 30-student Christian school operating in the building doesn’t qualify as a Christian education program.

And so the Pacific Justice Institute has filed a lawsuit against the county under the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act.

PJI said it hopes to educate Clackamas County about religious freedom.

“Essentially, the county has been fining the church for letting Skopos [the Christian school] use its wing in a manner consistent with the terms of the church’s permit,” said Ray Hacke, PJI’s Oregon-based attorney. “Nothing in the permit limits the wing’s use to Sunday school classes and Wednesday night Bible studies. The wing is being used for what it was built for, and suing under RLUIPA was the only way to stop the county from misusing its power to suppress religious exercise.”

The lawsuit, filed Dec. 31, is over the county’s opposition to Skopos Christian School using the church’s education wing for its classes.

“In 1977, the county granted Faith on Hill a permit to construct the education wing for purposes of Christian education, a vital part of Judeo-Christian tradition for more than 2,000 years,” explained PJI. “When Skopos became displaced from its former home in early 2019, Faith on Hill offered to let the school use its wing because their religious and educational views and missions align.”

But the county immediately began sending the church letters asserting that allowing the school to use the church’s classrooms for Christian education was a “change of use” from the permitted Christian education.

The county contended the church violated its permit and needed to apply for a new one.

Then the county began fining the church “to coerce the church to apply for a new permit.”

PJI filed the lawsuit when other efforts to work out the conflict failed.

The federal law “prohibits municipalities from substantially burdening the free exercise of religion absent a compelling interest that makes it necessary – and even then, any burden on the free exercise of religion must be minimal. RLUIPA also prohibits municipalities from treating churches on less than equal terms than similarly situated secular counterparts or otherwise discriminating against religious assemblies,” PJI explained.

PJI said the county is in violation of both provisions: Officials’ actions “substantially burden Faith on Hill and Skopos’ ability to partner with one another for purposes of Christian education, and public schools regularly open their facilities to outside organizations without having to apply for new permits.”

“RLUIPA favors broad protection of religious exercise, to the maximum extent permitted by the U.S. Constitution,” PJI President Brad Dacus said. “Clackamas County is needlessly trying to break up a mutually beneficial partnership between Faith on Hill and Skopos and trampling on religious freedom in the process. PJI is taking the county to school on this one—the county is going to learn the hard way that it cannot stifle religious freedom without consequences.”