Senate and House Democrats have different strategies over how to limit President TrumpDonald John TrumpIran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian plane Puerto Rico hit with another major earthquake as aftershocks continue Trump empathizes with Queen Elizabeth II after Harry and Meghan’s royal exit MORE’s power to take military action against Iran.

Senate Democrats are debating among themselves whether to take up a concurrent resolution passed by the House on Thursday limiting Trump’s war powers, or to stick with a proposal sponsored by Sens. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineDem senators say Iran threat to embassies not mentioned in intelligence briefing Democrats brace for round two of impeachment witness fight Overnight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane MORE (D-Va.) and Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinOvernight Health Care: Kansas leaders reach deal to expand Medicaid | California to launch own prescription drug label | Dem senator offers bill banning e-cigarette flavors Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Democrats call for updates on US troop deployments MORE (D-Ill.).

As a concurrent resolution, the House measure doesn’t require Trump’s signature. But it’s not clear whether it would actually tie Trump’s hands. The Supreme Court may ultimately have to decide if it has the binding force of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate bill would have the force of law, and it would be significant if approved by the GOP-controlled chamber. But it does require Trump’s signature and has almost no chance of becoming law since it would be vetoed, and would then need 67 votes to override a veto.

“I know it’s being wrestled with, I haven’t heard any update,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley Jeffrey (Jeff) Alan MerkleyOvernight Health Care: Kansas leaders reach deal to expand Medicaid | California to launch own prescription drug label | Dem senator offers bill banning e-cigarette flavors Senators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war On The Money: Senate panel advances Trump’s new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief MORE (D-Ore.), a member of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Health Care: Trump officials want Supreme Court to delay ObamaCare case | Medicaid expansion linked to decline in opioid deaths | Drug price outrage threatens to be liability for GOP Impeachment trial weighs on 2020 Democrats Voters see slightly more GOP partisanship on impeachment: Poll MORE (D-Calif.) on Thursday touted her chamber’s proposal as having “real teeth.” She said it was significant that Trump could not veto it, as he did to a war powers resolution Congress passed last year requiring him to withdraw U.S. forces from the civil war in Yemen.

“We’re taking this path because it does not require a signature of the president of the United States,” she added. “This is a statement of the Congress of the United States and I will not have that statement be diminished by whether the president will veto it or not.”

Key Democratic senators, however, aren’t convinced this is the way to go.

Kaine said that he will press ahead with his own resolution, which has the support of GOP Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeOvernight Defense: Pompeo defends intel on Soleimani strike | Iraqi PM tells US to start working on plan for withdrawal | Paul, Graham feud deepens over Trump war powers White House spokesman roasted over Obama tweet Gabbard: Appearing on Fox News allows me to speak to Trump MORE (Utah) and Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulOvernight Defense: Pompeo defends intel on Soleimani strike | Iraqi PM tells US to start working on plan for withdrawal | Paul, Graham feud deepens over Trump war powers White House spokesman roasted over Obama tweet The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Pelosi plans to send impeachment articles next week MORE (Ky.).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The one that I have would go to the president’s desk, if it passes,” he said. “I’m likely to call up mine.”

Kaine noted that his resolution, which is privileged and cannot be blocked from receiving a floor vote, is due to be automatically discharged out of the Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

“Mine is on time clock where I could call it up starting next week. Theirs would not be,” he said. “I can get it up promptly and I can get it [passed] on a majority vote.”

Democratic aides in both chambers say that the House-passed war powers resolution would also be considered a privileged measure and guaranteed a vote in the GOP-controlled Senate, but Kaine said it would have to be put on a later timeline since the House just approved it Thursday.

The timing of the war powers debate is in flux because of Trump’s looming impeachment trial.

Pelosi says she will meet with the House Democratic caucus on Tuesday to discuss naming a team of prosecutors and sending the articles of impeachment across the Capitol. As soon as she does, the trial is set to begin immediately.

Even so, there will be a lull between when senators get sworn in as jurors and the start of opening arguments, when lawmakers will have a chance to act on legislative business.

Kaine has already shopped his legislation to about ten Senate Republicans who are in various stages of reviewing it.

Kaine acknowledged Trump may well veto his war powers resolution but argued that the act of putting it on the president’s desk will send a more powerful message than the concurrent resolution.

“I want to put it on the president’s desk. We did that with the Yemen resolution and even though the president vetoed, they stopped fueling the Saudi jets on the way to bombings. They actually stopped doing the thing we ordered them not to do,” he said, referring to U.S. support of a Saudi-backed coalition fighting in Yemen.

Senate Democrats say they’re keeping their options open and may try to advance both Kaine’s and Pelosi’s competing measures.

“Those conversations are going on right now,” said a Democratic senator, who requested anonymity to talk about internal discussions. “It doesn’t have to be either/or but I think at some point we should figure out what we’re going to prioritize.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee, who backs the Kaine-Durbin bill, disputes Pelosi’s argument that the House-passed resolution will have the force of law.

He pointed to the 1983 Supreme Court decision in INS v. Chadha in which the high court ruled in an opinion penned by then Chief Justice Warren Burger that legislation affecting persons outside the legislative branch must be presented to the president for his signature.

“I was surprised when I saw that that resolution was styled as a [House concurrent resolution.] It makes me wonder why they did it that way or whether it might have been a mistake from the outset,” Lee said.

“Prior to the decision by the Supreme Court in INS v. Chadha 1983, you had had an opportunity for Congress through a concurrent resolution to alter the legal status quo that didn’t require presentment to the president. Post Chadha that went away,” he said.

Lee said the House-passed resolution “could never be more than akin to a sense of the House or a sense of the Senate.”

A senior House Democratic aide said that legal question may have to be decided anew by the federal courts.

“There are arguments for why this part of the war powers resolution might not be binding, but we decided to follow the process in the war powers resolution as our first step. It makes Congressional intent crystal clear and the President should respect that,” the aide said.