On Wednesday an Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed just minutes after takeoff from Tehran, Iran!

This came on the same night that Iran fired over a dozen missiles at US military bases in Iraq.

On Wednesday morning — US OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED THEY WERE CONFIDENT THE UKRAINIAN JETLINER WAS SHOT DOWN!

#BREAKING: @CBSNews has learned U.S. officials are confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S. targets. 176 people were killed, including at least 63 Canadians. pic.twitter.com/g149hAcui0 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 9, 2020

But Pete Buttigieg was NOT buying it!

Buttigieg Blamed the US and Trump after Iran blew up a passenger plane!

He’s another America-hating liberal.

On Friday the Iranian regime finally admitted the blew up the passenger plane.

And they also blamed Trump — just like Pete Buttigieg did.

They may have stolen their talking points from Mayor Pete.

A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.

💔 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 11, 2020

The post Democrats Echo Iranian Mullahs: Iranian Foreign Minister Joins Pete Buttigieg in Blaming Trump after Iran Shoots Down Passenger Plane appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.