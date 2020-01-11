https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/democrats-echo-iranian-mullahs-iranian-foreign-minister-joins-pete-buttigieg-in-blaming-trump-after-iran-shoots-down-passenger-plane/

On Wednesday an Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed just minutes after takeoff from Tehran, Iran!
This came on the same night that Iran fired over a dozen missiles at US military bases in Iraq.

On Wednesday morning — US OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED THEY WERE CONFIDENT THE UKRAINIAN JETLINER WAS SHOT DOWN!

But Pete Buttigieg was NOT buying it!
Buttigieg Blamed the US and Trump after Iran blew up a passenger plane!

He’s another America-hating liberal.

On Friday the Iranian regime finally admitted the blew up the passenger plane.
And they also blamed Trump — just like Pete Buttigieg did.

They may have stolen their talking points from Mayor Pete.

