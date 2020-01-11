President Donald Trump shared messages of support with Iranian protesters in Tehran on Saturday.

He wrote on Twitter.

To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.

Trump wrote the message on Twitter in English and Farsi as hundreds of Iranians protested the regime in Tehran.

To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

The president also pressured the Iranian government to allow human rights groups to monitor the protests.

“There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown,” he wrote. “The world is watching.”

The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also demonstrated support for the protesters.

“We stand with the Iranian people who deserve a better future,” he wrote, criticizing the Iranian regime’s “lies, corruption, ineptitude, and brutality.”

The voice of the Iranian people is clear. They are fed up with the regime’s lies, corruption, ineptitude, and brutality of the IRGC under @khamenei_ir‘s kleptocracy. We stand with the Iranian people who deserve a better future. pic.twitter.com/tBOjv9XsIG — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 11, 2020

Breaking:

People in #Iran have just begun the protest against de regime.

Students of Amirkabir university in Tehran chant slogans against the supreme leader!#IranProtests#IranPlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/rzr7w6Oaju — Alireza Azami (@Alireza__Azami) January 11, 2020

Protesters criticized the Iranian regime after they admitted to shooting down a Ukranian airliner despite initially denying it. The incident occurred just hours after the regime launched a series of missiles against United States military bases in Iraq.

Videos on social media showed protesters calling for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to resign and leave the country.

Today in #Tehran protest began due to the #IranPlaneCrash.

people chanting that they do not want the IRGC forces and the dictator leadership. #Iran #PS752pic.twitter.com/JI1FEKrexm — چهار فصل (@FourCzen) January 11, 2020

For days, Iranian authorities misled Iranians about the cause of the crash that killed everyone aboard #FlightPS752. Iranian officials apologized & promised accountability. But now, they’re breaking up protests. They must be held accountable.https://t.co/aFQo7jTYUx — Abdorrahman Boroumand Center (@IranRights_org) January 11, 2020