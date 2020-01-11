Evidence is indicating that the Ukrainian jetliner shot down in Iran was no mistake. The Iranian regime claims it was but evidence shows the opposite.

Another Internet sleuth put together a Twitter feed that provides evidence that Iran shot down the Ukrainian jetliner this past week and that it appears to be deliberate:

This is the warhead separating from the missile body. pic.twitter.com/lEL7ZJdyWD — Carlos Osweda (@COsweda) January 11, 2020

And finally we see the airliner, clear as day, as the spent missile body begins to fall to earth. pic.twitter.com/wHCCyktiVK — Carlos Osweda (@COsweda) January 11, 2020

Iran is now claiming that they did indeed shoot down the Ukrainian jetliner. But it appears that the Ukrainian jet may have been intentionally shot down:

Those six airliners were two Turkish Airlines, one Austrian Airlines, one Pegasus Airlines, one Aeroflot, and one Qatar Airways. The downing of the Ukrainian jet was deliberate. — Carlos Osweda (@COsweda) January 11, 2020

This is a battle between the hardliners and the people who’ve had enough. The battle MUST BE FOUGHT BY IRANIANS. There’s no doubt that the hardliners will lose. Here’s one thing that the regime is doing that they learned from Trump: Put out conflicting messages. — Carlos Osweda (@COsweda) January 11, 2020

The far-left New York Times reported also that the flight path of the Ukrainian jetliner was not out of order:

Ukrainian officials also analyzed the plane’s flight pattern on Friday and determined it had stayed within the normal corridor for flights out of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Vadym Prystaiko, said at a news conference.

The Times also reported that multiple flights took off before and after the Ukrainian flight that night in Iran:

The passenger jet that crashed minutes after taking off in Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, was one of 19 flights that took off from the city’s international airport in the hours after Iran launched missiles at military bases in neighboring Iraq that housed American troops.

Evidence does appear to indicate that Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian jetliner on purpose. This was not accident.

