The president of the Golden State Warriors basketball team married his now-husband this week during a San Francisco ceremony.

Rick Welts, the president and chief operating officer of the team, wed Todd Gage at San Francisco City Hall Saturday. They were married by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Welts announced on Twitter.

“It was a good day, nine years in the making,” Welts tweeted.

At 11am today in the Mayor’s office at SF City Hall, Mayor @LondonBreed married Rick Welts and Todd Gage. It was a good day, nine years in the making! pic.twitter.com/NiiVN255eG — Rick Welts (@RickWelts) January 11, 2020

Welts came out publicly as gay in 2011, according to NBC News.

He has been a key part of the Warriors’ successful seasons over the last nine years. The team played in five consecutive NBA Finals, winning three of the championships.

Jason Collins, a retired NBA player who was the first openly gay athlete to play in the NBA, tweeted his congratulations to Welts and Gage.

Congratulations!!! — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) January 11, 2020

Al Guido, president of the San Francisco 49ers NFL team, also tweeted “Congratulations Rick and Todd…..”

Congratulations Rick and Todd…… — Al Guido (@AlGuido) January 11, 2020

Several sports reporters from across the country also celebrated on social media.

