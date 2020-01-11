Ever wanted to get to know Gwyneth Paltrow a little better? Here’s your chance.

The 47-year-old actress and entrepreneur has created a candle she says smells like her vagina. No, we’re not kidding.

According to Fox News, for $75, you can buy the candle, fittingly named “This Smells Like My Vagina.” Her beauty and lifestyle brand, Goob, says that the candle (and presumably Paltrow’s private parts) smell like a “blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed.” Interesting.

It started out as a joke

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP — the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh … this smells like a vagina’ — but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent,” a product description of the candle reads.

Apparently, vaginas are a common theme for Paltrow and Goob. Last week, Twitter users mocked a promotion for her new Netflix series featuring the star emerging from what many said looked like a vagina.

“‘[I]n gwyneth paltrow’s new show, she is shrunk down like a blonde Miss Frizzle in the Magic School Bus, and every episode goes into a different vagina to leave jade eggs, crystals, and healing energies’ that’s the impression i’m getting from this poster,” wrote one user.

The $75 candle sold-out



Although the vaginal-scented candle may have started out as a joke, Paltrow is getting the last laugh. The $75 candle is reported to have sold-out within hours.

Perfurmer Douglas Little is said to be the candle’s creator. “I love natural perfume materials because of their wonderfully raw aspects: I want to smell traces of the plant’s origin, elements of the soil, bits of the leaves and stems,” Little said, according to Goop.

This is also not the first time that Paltrow makes news with her private parts. In 2016, the actress famously declared she regularly “steams” her vagina.

“The first time I tried V-steaming, I was like, this is insane,” Paltrow told The Cut. “My friend Ben brought me and I was like, ‘You are out of your f—– mind. What is this?’ But then by the end of it I was like, ‘This is so great.’ Then I start to do research, and it’s been in Korean medicine for thousands of years and there are real healing properties.”