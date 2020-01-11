The Medal of Courage will be awarded to the man who took down an active shooter at a church in White Settlement, Texas, on December 29.

Jack Wilson is a member of the volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ, where two innocent congregants were shot and killed by a man who opened fire during the morning service.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Friday that this Monday, he will present Wilson with the medal, the highest award given to civilians by the governor.

Abbott stated that the medal was given to individuals who “display great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another’s life.”

Despite the attention he received for his courageous act, Wilson said he does not consider himself a hero.

“I don’t feel like I killed a human, I killed an evil and that’s how I’m coping with the situation,” he commented.

In a Facebook post on January 3, Abbott shared a photo of himself and Wilson shaking hands and praised him for his bravery in the face of danger.

“This is the good guy with a gun who stopped a bad guy with a gun at the church in White Settlement. It took 6 seconds. He saved countless lives. He is Jack Wilson and a true Texas hero,” the governor wrote.

On December 30, President Trump highlighted that Wilson and his fellow church members saved many lives because they were legally carrying firearms in church:

Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the congregation of yesterday’s church attack. It was over in 6 seconds thanks to the brave parishioners who acted to protect 242 fellow worshippers. Lives were saved by these heroes, and Texas laws allowing them to carry arms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Following the shooting, Wilson said in a Facebook post that he did what he had to do in the face of evil.

He wrote:

I just want to thank all who have sent their prayers and comments on the events of today. The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exists and I had to take out an active shooter in church.

“I am very sad in the loss of two dear friends and brothers in CHRIST, but evil does exist in this world and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed,” Wilson concluded.