Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has signed a deal with Disney to do voiceover work, giving a hint as to the trajectory of her and Prince Harry’s lives now that they’ve pulled out of being senior members in the British royal family.

Markle will do voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an organisation that helps to track and protect the animals from poaching, The Times reported.

The British tabloid, though, said the move could cause problems.

“[I]t also touches on sensitive areas, allowing room for accusations that the couple are cheapening the royal brand and will compromise themselves for money. According to one report, during tense talks before Christmas, senior members of the royal family accused the couple of already signing a deal with ‘firms including Disney,’” the Times wrote.

The Duchess of Sussex has already recorded the voiceover, doing so “before the royal couple left for their six-week break to Canada to celebrate Christmas,” The Daily Mail reported. British tabloids say the deal included more work for the movie and television company.

The Mail, too, said the move will reverberate, and noted that the royal couple’s earning potential is sky high.

“If the couple decide to keep their royal titles while touting themselves for hire, their combined money-spinning potential could be greater than any A-lister in history. As superstars of the international circuit, they would be able to command six or even seven-figure fees just for turning up at an event,” said The Mail.

Experts said becoming a brand ambassador for a global giant such as or Apple could earn the couple tens of millions annually. A nine-figure sum each year – $100million – would add up to $1billion (£760million) over a decade.

The royal couple, who wed last year in a storybook ceremony, last week announced that they would withdraw from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they wrote. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support,” they concluded.

Prince Charles is reportedly desperate to keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the fold, The Mirror reported:

A senior palace source said: “There’s a genuine fear from Charles that this could be the beginning of the end for Harry and Meghan’s involvement with the family and that, in his words, would be ‘an utter tragedy.’”