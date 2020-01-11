President Donald Trump revealed during a Fox News interview that aired on Friday the conversation that he had with the United States military as the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad came under attack last week from Iranian-backed terrorist supporters.

Trump made the remarks when Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked him about his decision to authorize a drone strike that killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

“Today, Mike Pompeo gave a very forceful press conference on the fallout from the Iranian jetliner going down. His concern is that people aren’t understanding the imminent nature of the threat of Soleimani, and he was pressed on that today,” Ingraham said. “He said there were large-scale attacks planned on U.S. facilities, but he didn’t go more specific. Don’t the American people have the right to know what specifically was targeted without revealing methods and sources?”

Trump responded by talking about the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad last Tuesday and documented the conversation that he had with the military about their response to the attack.

“Well, I don’t think so, but we will tell you that probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad,” Trump said. “You saw that happening. You saw with all of the men, very few women, circling it and circling it very strongly and very viciously, knocking out windows and trying to get and they were close to getting in, and I called out the military.”

“They said we’ll have it there tomorrow,” Trump continued. “I said, nope, you’ll have it there today. We’re not going to have another Benghazi on our hands.”

“I think you would have had another Benghazi had we not acted quickly,” Trump added. “That could have been stopped, and this was stopped. And we had our Apaches going there, the great helicopters, and they were dropping flares all over the place, and a lot of things were happening. They had acted real fast and everybody disappeared.”

On the morning of the attack, Trump tweeted: “Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

Trump later added, “The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request. Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

Later that week, Trump authorized a drone strike on Soleimani after receiving intelligence that Soleimani was planning multiple terrorist attacks on U.S. facilities throughout the region, including up to four embassies.