(NEW YORK POST) That was quick!

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s ex-husband has remarried — just 37 days after their divorce was finalized, according to a report Monday.

Ahmed Hirsi, the father of Omar’s three children, tied the knot to nurse Ladan Ahmed in a low-key ceremony in Somalia in a bid to avoid media scrutiny, the Daily Mail reported.

Hirsi (D-Minnesota), 39, married Ahmed on Dec. 12 in a Muslim ceremony. The pair are now in Saudi Arabia on their honeymoon, according to the report.

