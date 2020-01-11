(WASHINGTON POST) Smoke and flames have turned Australia’s skies blood-red, and wildfires still rage. Dozens of people died in recent floods in Jakarta, and Puerto Rico was hit with a series of earthquakes.

The torrent of troubling news swelled in the early days of 2020, as tensions with Iran flared after the United States killed Iran’s Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike in Baghdad. Late Tuesday, President Trump sought to ease Americans’ fears by tweeting, “All is well!”

But as conflict in the Middle East intensified and natural disasters struck, some voices are taking the opportunity to offer biblical interpretations. Religious teachers and authors, especially some conservative Christians, often draw on these kinds of current events as examples of how various predictions and descriptions in the Old and New Testaments could be coming true.