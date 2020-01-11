(JERUSALEM POST) Hundreds of Iranian protesters demanded Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down on Saturday after Tehran admitted that its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board.

“Commander-in-chief [Khamenei] resign, resign,” videos posted on Twitter showed hundreds of people chanting in front of Tehran’s Amir Kabir university.

This is the first protest since the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani. Last November, hundreds were reportedly killed in protests in multiple cities across the Islamic Republic.

