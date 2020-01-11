Iran finally admitted late Friday that it is responsible for the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed outside Tehran on Wednesday after American intelligence indicated that an Iranian missile targeted the plane, killing all 176 on board.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later took to social media to regurgitate the talking points of some Democrats this week, shifting blame for the downed airliner onto the United States.

“A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster,” Zarif said.

The claim echoes allegations made this week by many of President Donald Trump’s political opponents that Trump is ultimately responsible for the downed plane because he provoked Iran by authorizing the airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s chief terrorism architect.

On Friday, Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier (Calif.) claimed the downed jet “is yet another example of collateral damage from the actions that have been taken in a provocative way by the president of the United States.”

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg said, “Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat.”

The Associated Press even got in on the blame shifting in a story about Canadians grieving the loss of their countrymen in the downed plane.

The AP later updated its headline and story after outrage circulated on social media.