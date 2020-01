(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Israel has unveiled a ‘laser sword’ defence system that can stop rockets and drones as tensions in the region continue to simmer.

The technological breakthrough, announced by the country’s Ministry of Defence, means lasers can hit targets with a greater degree of accuracy, over longer distances, and through clouds and dust storms.

It is expected to be tested this year and deployed in the coming years, to help support the Iron Dome missile defence system.

