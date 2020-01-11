Mike Bloomberg slammed President Trump – as well as his Democratic rivals – Saturday as he kicked off what he called “Day One” of his run for the White House.

“Unlike everyone else in this race, I think what’s important is beating Donald Trump,” he told about 45 supporters at a restaurant in San Antonio.

Protesters toting Trump 2020 and U.S. flags could be spotted through the eatery’s windows.

TV’s Judge Judy Sheindlin introduced Bloomberg with a dig at the left-wing Democrats running for the nomination.

“Those that are touting revolution in this country are wrong,” she said. “It’s the best country on earth … It should have the greatest president.”

In a 13-minute stump speech, Bloomberg touted his efforts to raise teacher salaries and cut carbon emissions during his three terms as New York’s mayor.

“America is not New York, I understand that,” he acknowledged. “It’s getting things done rather than partisan talking.”

But he stayed far away from his record on crime, after being forced to renounce his signature stop-and-frisk policing policy after being hammered by his fellow Dems.

Instead, he put the spotlight back on Trump.

“When I’m in the Oval Office, no more tweeting,” he promised.

“Actually I can’t spell very well,” he admitted. “So that’s relatively easy to do.”

Bloomberg is making four campaign stops in Texas on Saturday. Back in New York, his campaign is opening a Harlem office with an event helmed by former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, Bloomberg’s campaign co-chair.

The billionaire has already spent $200 million of his $50 billion fortune since declaring his candidacy seven weeks ago – and has said he will spend “whatever it takes” to prevent Trump’s re-election.

