(THE BLAZE) A lawyer argued in court that his $220,000 student loan debt was so massive that he shouldn’t be expected to pay it back, and a bankruptcy court judge agreed.

Navy veteran Kevin J. Rosenberg argued that the debt constituted an undue financial hardship because at the time of the filing, his annual salary was $37,600, and he would not be able to make payments to lessen his debt.

