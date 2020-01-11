President Trump joined Laura Ingraham Friday for his first sitdown interview after the Iranian regime’s missile attacks on US bases in Iraq.

During the discussion Laura asked the president about the upcoming sham impeachment trial by Democrats.

On Friday Pelosi announced that she as finally going to follow the US Constitution and send over the Articles of Impeachment to the US Senate.

Republican Senators want the trial to be swift and to not make things too uncomfortable by calling in witnesses.

President Trump wants to go SCORCHED EARTH!

President Trump told Laura Ingraham he wants a number of witnesses to testify.

President Trump: I would like to ask people like Schiff, why did he lie? Why did he totally make up my statement?… I’d like to interview the Inspector General… I think it cheapened the word impeachment… These people are frauds. I’d like to have Sleepy Joe Biden. I’d like to have his son. I call him “Where’s Hunter?”… I’d love to have the whistleblower who wrote a fake report… I want to know what happened to the second whistleblower. What happened to the informer? Remember they had an informer. They all disappeared when I gave the transcript.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

The post LET TRUMP BE TRUMP! GOP Senators Want to Play Patty-Cake at Impeachment Trial – TRUMP Wants to Go SCORCHED EARTH and Call in Witnesses (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.