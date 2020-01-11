Lisa Page

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page spouted off after it was reported that an investigation launched into Hillary Clinton in November of 2017 by John Huber, the US Attorney tapped by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ended without criminal charges.

Lisa Page arrogantly suggested that Huber’s non-investigation into whether the FBI mishandled its probe into Hillary Clinton’s private server yielding no criminal charges shows a “pattern” that the FBI did nothing wrong.

In reality, the only “pattern” here is the corruption running rampant in the Justice Department and the FBI where sham investigations into Hillary Clinton are conducted.

“Yet another two year investigation, yet another conclusion that the FBI didn’t shirk its investigative responsibilities. Huh. I’m starting to sense a pattern here…” Lisa Page said in a tweet linking to the WaPo article about Huber’s non-investigation into Hillary winding down.

Yet another two year investigation, yet another conclusion that the FBI didn’t shirk its investigative responsibilities. Huh. I’m starting to sense a pattern here… https://t.co/kBSENcuLuj — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) January 10, 2020

Instead of appointing a special counsel, Jeff Sessions tapped Huber to “review” the Clinton Foundation, the Uranium One scandal and the FBI’s (mis)handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private server.

“Your recommendations should include whether any matters not currently under investigation warrants the opening of an investigation, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources or further investigation, and whether any matters would merit the appointment of a Special Counsel,” Sessions wrote.

In other words, Huber was hired to investigate if there should be investigations — essentially a non-investigation (head fake).

Former US Attorney Joe diGenova said several months ago that the Huber investigation into the Clinton Foundation is a farce.

Huber never even interviewed the top witness in the case who diGenova represented!

Even worse, Clinton Foundation whistleblowers sent thousands of pages of evidence to Huber proving the Clinton Foundation was essentially a personal piggy bank for the Clintons.

The witnesses told the committee they had to send their evidence to the Huber investigation THREE TIMES because they kept losing it.

Last year we reported that nothing was getting done. Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee said John Huber still has not interviewed key witnesses and they want answers.

Mark Meadows (R-NC), Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Doug Collins (R-GA) sent a letter to John Huber on January 8th 2019 demanding answers, but they never received a response.

“Your investigation has been ongoing for over nine months. During the course of our extensive investigation we have interviewed more than a dozen current and former DOJ and FBI personnel, and were surprised to hear none of these potentially informative witnesses testified to speaking with you,” the GOP lawmakers wrote.

Lisa Page was thrown off the special counsel investigation in the summer of 2017 after the DOJ IG discovered she was sending anti-Trump text messages to her paramour FBI CI chief Peter Strzok.

Page resigned from the FBI in disgrace in May of 2018.

The post Lisa Page Spouts Off After Huber’s Fake Investigation Into Hillary Clinton Ends with No Criminal Charges appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.