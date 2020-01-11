A man who spit on a Trump supporter and slapped his “Make American Great Again” hat at a Florida restaurant in October has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Robert Youngblood, 67, was sitting at the bar at Hurricane Grill in Vero Beach when he was confronted by Matthias Ajple, 43.

On Thursday, Ajple accepted a no-contest plea of battery and was sentenced to 90 days in Indian River County Jail and one year of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $155 restitution to Youngblood and any court fees.

Newsweek reported at the time that “Youngblood told an Indian River County Sheriff’s Office deputy he was sitting at the bar of Hurricane Grill on 943 15th Place with two friends, when Ajple walked over and said: ‘You should go back to Russia you f*cking communist.’”

The police report says that Ajple then slapped the man’s MAGA hat, leaned over a gate, and spit on him — before fleeing the scene. Youngblood’s friends witnessed the incident, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

Though Ajple left the restaurant, Youngblood took down his license plate number before he could get away. The police subsequently traced it to the suspect’s wife.

Hurricane Grill has also provided surveillance footage of the incident, which “clearly shows” Ajple “slapping the brill of Youngblood’s hat and leaning over the gate to spit on him,” according to the affidavit.

Following his arrest, Ajple bizarrely told the police that Trump supporters are “communists” and “racists.” He added, “I don’t even care that I’m going to jail, this is actually exciting, plus I have more time on this earth than he does anyway, he probably feels so good about himself.”

