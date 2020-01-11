(DARTFORD NEWS SHOPPER) A Dartford mother of four who arranged for her ex-husband and lover to fight to the death over her affections has been found guilty of murder.

Giedrius Juskauskas, 42, was found dead in a Stratford alleyway on June 17, having been stabbed at least 35 times by Asta Juskauskiene’s younger lover, Mantas Kvedaras, 25.

Juskauskiene, 35, of Iron Mill Lane, had been in contact with her ex-husband and new lover in the hours leading up to the murder, and was “key in orchestrating the fatal meeting”, according to police.

Juskauskas , a Lithuanian national who had been living in London for around a decade, was continuing a physical relationship with Juskauskiene, with whom he had a child, despite their divorce in December 2018.

Read the full story ›