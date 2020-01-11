The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are friends with former US President and First Lady and now it has emerged Meghan and Harry reportedly would like to model themselves on the pair, who have maintained their profile after Barack’s presidency.

Michelle and Barack still attend high-profile events and have continued to make money through their biographies, with Michelle’s selling 1.4 million copies in its first week. Her book ‘Becoming’ is on course to be the best-selling autobiography of all time and Michelle has also been on a lucrative speaking tour worldwide. She and her husband have recently signed a deal with Netflix to make films – their intention to produce a series of “humanistic projects” that can attract an audience. This is something that has reportedly perked the interest of Meghan, while Harry has already been involved in an Apple TV series which focuses on mental health, alongside Oprah Winfrey.

Sources have told the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English that Harry and Meghan have had talks with the Obamas and getting advice on how to operate and build success away from their more prominent roles. The source said: “They have found huge commercial success without actually looking like they are getting their hands dirty, to put it bluntly, and retaining their popularity. “In fact it is fair to say that their star has soared since leaving the White House, particularly Michelle’s, and this is something Meghan admires very, very much.” It comes after Harry and Meghan announced that they would be stepping down as senior royals. READ MORE: Harry must realise the Crown always comes first, says PATRICK O’FLYNN

Harry has established a close friendship with the Obamas. They have found common ground on humanitarian causes, as well as the Invictus Games, which is competed in by disabled veterans. Meghan, meanwhile, is a good friends with Michelle. She secretly appeared at a talk Mrs Obama gave in London two years ago.

The Duchess has even interviewed Michelle, in collaboration with British Vogue. Meghan said Mrs Obama had become “such a globally respected public figure”. She stated: “Whatever your background, it’s easy to feel connected to Mrs Obama.