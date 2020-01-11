(STAR-LEDGER) After a 12-hour day at work Wednesday, Nassly Sales got back to her Pearsall Avenue home and grabbed one of two boxes of diapers delivered by Amazon on Sunday to change her 19-month-old daughter before bed.

Sales, 42, picked up the box and found it to be heavier than usual. But when she and her husband, Sid Mukherjee, opened it they were met with a foul-scented surprise.

“I picked up the pack to kind of take a closer look (and) that’s when the stench hit me,” Mukherjee said, noting the pack of diapers smelled like urine before they realized they had been used. “Oh! This is not right … one actually has poop in it.”

