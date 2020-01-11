https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/president-trump-issues-statement-of-support-in-persian-to-protesting-iranians/

President Trump issued a statement of support in Persian to protesting Iranians on Saturday after anti-regime protests broke out in Tehran and other locations in Iran in response to the government finally admitted to shooting down a passenger jet with 176 mostly Iranian passengers just after the plane took off from Tehran’s airport the night Iran launched missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq. The protesters called for the end of the Islamist regime.

“To the brave and suffering Iranian people: I have stood with you since the beginning of my presidency and my government will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely. Your courage is inspiring.”

Trump also posted the statement in English.

Iranians have been standing up to regime forces Saturday, even as some protests have been met with tear gas and water cannons.

“We are following your protests closely. Your courage is inspiring.”

The post President Trump Issues Statement of Support in Persian to Protesting Iranians appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...