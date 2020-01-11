President Trump issued a statement of support in Persian to protesting Iranians on Saturday after anti-regime protests broke out in Tehran and other locations in Iran in response to the government finally admitted to shooting down a passenger jet with 176 mostly Iranian passengers just after the plane took off from Tehran’s airport the night Iran launched missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq. The protesters called for the end of the Islamist regime.

“To the brave and suffering Iranian people: I have stood with you since the beginning of my presidency and my government will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely. Your courage is inspiring.”

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Trump also posted the statement in English.

To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Iranians have been standing up to regime forces Saturday, even as some protests have been met with tear gas and water cannons.

Courageous Iranain women in the streets standing against the heavily equipped security forces and telling them ”dnt kill these innocent people” Hats off to this bravery✌️@statedeptspox #IranProtests#IranRegimeMustGo

pic.twitter.com/ubD7bXxeiu — BaHaRaN (@ForSyteSaga2013) January 11, 2020

در خیابان سمیه در #تهران رو در رو و چشم در چشم سرکوبگران می خوانند: ▪️آخوند خائن، آواره گردی، خاک وطن را، ویرانه کردی، کشتی جوانان وطن… مرگ بر تو ، مرگ‌ بر تو@ordoyekar pic.twitter.com/0LAao31rHw — اردوی کار (@ordoyekar) January 11, 2020

⭕️”دستای ما خالیه، باتومتو غلاف کن”

شعار چهره به چهره با ماموران در خیابان سمیه، پل حافظ تهران ‌جمهوری اسلامی نابود باید گردد#WarCrimeInIran#IranProtests #IranPlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/bg1rCtmwy0 — Azadi (@Azadi74399491) January 11, 2020

لشکرکشی شبانه نیروهای سرکوب برای خاموش کردن صدای اعتراض به دروغ و جنایت و آدمکشی. شعار می دهند: این #انتقام_سخت رو از من و تو می گیرن pic.twitter.com/rxx4z1uNd9 — اردوی کار (@ordoyekar) January 11, 2020

حمله به دانشجویان با گاز اشک آور در برابر در دانشگاه امیرکبیر در خیابان حافظ @ordoyekar pic.twitter.com/l6RDiOmYST — اردوی کار (@ordoyekar) January 11, 2020

حمله‌ی نیروهای سرکوبگر با گاز اشک‌آور به معترضان در خیابان سمیه @ordoyekar pic.twitter.com/pTdY3bVB3w — اردوی کار (@ordoyekar) January 11, 2020

درگیری مردم با نیروهای سرکوبگر و پرتاب گاز اشک آور @ordoyekar pic.twitter.com/71VIcM4oSV — اردوی کار (@ordoyekar) January 11, 2020

