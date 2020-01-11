http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/fELNoeZHfg4/president-trump-tweets-support-for-iranians.php

Iran has been roiled by protests and demonstrations following its government’s admission that its troops shot down a Ukrainian airliner. A few hours ago, President Trump produced two tweets in Farsi, supporting the Iranian people. (Parenthetically, I assume that Trump doesn’t know Farsi, so that apparently answers the question whether anyone besides the president gets involved in his tweets.) Here they are, with English translations:

President Trump’s support for Iranian dissidents stands in strong contrast with Barack Obama’s refusal to support the near-revolution against theocracy that broke out in 2009. My only question is, is this the isolationist Donald Trump or the World War III President Trump?

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...