(CBN) A progressive, secular Jewish magazine has published an utterly garish step-by-step guide advising women on how they can perform an abortion on themselves at home.

The piece, published at “Jewish Currents,” is a damning indictment of our culture’s view towards the unborn — that they should be treated with utter disregard and be stripped of absolutely any semblance of personhood.

“For as long as people have gotten pregnant, people have given themselves abortions,” the piece opens, before launching into a vulgar, illustrative history of how women down the ages have terminated their unborn children.

